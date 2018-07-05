Tigers' Dixon Machado: Designated for assignment
Machado was designated for assignment by the Tigers on Wednesday.
Machado failed to impress for the Tigers this season, hitting just .206/.263/.290 with one homer and one steal in 67 games. He hasn't done enough to suggest that he's likely to be a desirable asset on the waiver wire, so there's a good chance he clears waivers and ends up back in the Tigers' organization. Ronny Rodriguez was recalled from Triple-A to take over Machado's utility role.
