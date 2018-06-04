Tigers' Dixon Machado: Heads to bench for Game 2 of twin bill
Machado is not in the lineup for Game 2 of Monday's doubleheader against the Yankees.
Machado will give way to Ronny Rodriguez at the keystone for the second game of Monday's twin bill after going hitless in three at-bats during Game 1's loss. The second baseman is hitting .212 this season and could continue to lose out on at-bats to Rodriguez and Niko Goodrum if he doesn't get things going at the plate.
More News
-
Tigers' Dixon Machado: Heads to bench Sunday•
-
Tigers' Dixon Machado: Could see time at shortstop•
-
Tigers' Dixon Machado: Reenters lineup Sunday•
-
Tigers' Dixon Machado: Takes seat Friday•
-
Tigers' Dixon Machado: Withheld from lineup Sunday•
-
Tigers' Dixon Machado: Collects two hits, steal Sunday•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Waivers: Add Zobrist, Fowler
Heath Cummings says Ben Zobrist is hitting well enough to be must-own even if he doesn't play...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 11
A light schedule puts even more emphasis on matchups, according to Scott White, who offers...
-
Week 11 two-start pitcher rankings
It's a short list of two-start pitchers, but Scott White helps figure out the best for Week...
-
Week 11 Fantasy baseball: Fade Hernandez
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you whom to sit and start
-
Fantasy baseball: Best Week 11 matchups
Chris Towers says you should target Rafael Devers and fade Jurickson Profar in Week 11
-
Podcast: The best hitters of May
Jose Ramirez was the King of May, but you might be surprised when you find out the other hitters...