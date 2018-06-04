Machado is not in the lineup for Game 2 of Monday's doubleheader against the Yankees.

Machado will give way to Ronny Rodriguez at the keystone for the second game of Monday's twin bill after going hitless in three at-bats during Game 1's loss. The second baseman is hitting .212 this season and could continue to lose out on at-bats to Rodriguez and Niko Goodrum if he doesn't get things going at the plate.