Tigers' Dixon Machado: Heads to bench Sunday
Machado is out of the lineup Sunday against the Blue Jays.
Machado began to lose starts at second base to Niko Goodrum toward the end of May, but it now appears recent Triple-A Toledo callup Ronny Rodriguez represents the primary competition at the keystone. Rodriguez will pick up his third start in four games Sunday, despite Machado delivering one of his best performances of the season (2-for-4 with two doubles, two runs and an RBI) in Saturday's 7-4 victory.
