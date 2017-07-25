Tigers' Dixon Machado: Hitting well in utility role
Machado has a .316/.338/.395 slash line with three extra-base hits in 81 plate appearances this season.
The 25-year-old has played the role of utility infielder for the Tigers in 2017, and has seen time at shortstop, second, and third base. Machado is slashing .373/.377/.375 in 61 plate appearances since the start of May, but sees inconsistent playing time and is mostly a plug-and-play option at this point.
