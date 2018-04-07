Tigers' Dixon Machado: Keeps raking Saturday
Machado went 2-for-5 with a double, a run scored and two RBI in Saturday's 6-1 win over the White Sox.
The unheralded 25-year-old likely went undrafted in most fantasy leagues, but Machado has exploded out of the gate as the Tigers' starting second baseman with six doubles and seven RBI in seven games. There's nothing in his track record to indicate he'll keep up anything close to the pace, but in leagues where middle infield depth is at a premium, Machado should be snapped up and plugged into a roster as long as he's hot.
