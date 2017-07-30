Machado will play second base and bat leadoff Sunday against the Astros.

The starting assignment comes as a result of Ian Kinsler getting the day off for rest, but it sounds like Machado will be in store for some expanded playing time over the final two months of the season. Manager Brad Ausmus told Jason Beck of MLB.com on Sunday that Machado will see more playing time down the stretch regardless of the Tigers' roster composition following Monday's trade deadline, as the organization is eager to assess the 25-year-old's long-term outlook with the big club. Given that Kinsler is bound for free agency after the season, he would seemingly be most susceptible to losing out on starts periodically to Machado, who may also find at-bats at shortstop or third base.