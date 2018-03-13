Manager Ron Gardenhire said that he likes Machado hitting ninth in the batting order, Anthony Fenech of the Detroit Free Press reports.

Gardenhire commented, "I really like his chances of getting on base and rolling his innings over." The skipper left the door open for him to lead off later in the season if his performance warrants it, but this could put Machado in a good place to score a decent amount of runs as the lineup turns around. Machado is batting .321 in 11 games this spring and still appears to be in line to act as Detroit's primary second baseman to start the season.