Tigers' Dixon Machado: Loses hold of everyday role
Machado is out of the lineup Sunday against the White Sox.
With Machado on the bench for the fifth time in seven games, it appears safe to say that he has surrendered the everyday role at second base to Niko Goodrum, who will pick up his fourth start in five contests. Machado opened the season on an impressive note with seven doubles in his first 11 games, but he has delivered just seven extra-base hits total in his subsequent 49 appearances. The stark downturn in power has limited Machado to a .546 OPS this season, a 75-point drop from his 2017 mark.
