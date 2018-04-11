Machado is out of the lineup against the Indians on Wednesday, Jason Beck of MLB.com reports.

Machado has started nine of the past 10 games but will receive a day off in favor of Nike Goodrum at the keystone. Over the course of 10 appearances this season, Machado is slashing .231/.268/.385 with six doubles and seven RBI.

