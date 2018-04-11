Tigers' Dixon Machado: Not in Wednesday's lineup
Machado is out of the lineup against the Indians on Wednesday, Jason Beck of MLB.com reports.
Machado has started nine of the past 10 games but will receive a day off in favor of Nike Goodrum at the keystone. Over the course of 10 appearances this season, Machado is slashing .231/.268/.385 with six doubles and seven RBI.
More News
-
Tigers' Dixon Machado: Keeps raking Saturday•
-
Tigers' Dixon Machado: Plates three in opener•
-
Tigers' Dixon Machado: Playing well this spring•
-
Tigers' Dixon Machado: Likely to hit ninth•
-
Tigers' Dixon Machado: Has clear path to second base job, for now•
-
Tigers' Dixon Machado: Activated from paternity list•
-
Rankings debate: Ohtani up, Happ down
Who is moving up? Who is moving down? Our Fantasy baseball experts debate the biggest risers...
-
Lucchesi tames Coors
Heath Cummings looks at Joey Lucchesi's taming of Coors Field and four other waiver wire o...
-
Roto trade chart (top 250)
What are big movers like Shohei Ohtani and Tim Anderson worth in a trade? Scott White shares...
-
Podcast: Slow starters
Ready to drop or bench some players you thought you could rely on? Find out who we’re worried...
-
Time to panic?
Chris Towers takes a look at who our readers are worrying about after the first couple of...
-
Dare to sell high on Shohei Ohtani?
Shohei Ohtani just had one of the most impressive weeks of any baseball player ever, so you...