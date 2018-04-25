Tigers' Dixon Machado: Out of lineup for Game 1
Machado is not in the lineup for Game 1 of Wednesday's doubleheader against the Pirates.
Machado will remain on the bench as Niko Goodrum gets the start at second base for Wednesday's afternoon tilt. Over the past 12 games, Machado is hitting just .146/.234/.268 with one home run and five RBI.
