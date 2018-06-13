Machado is not in the lineup against Minnesota on Wednesday, Chris McCosky of the Detroit News reports.

Machado will spend the nightcap on the bench as Niko Goodrum is set to make another start at second base. Over his past ten games, Machado is hitting just .200/.250/.300 and isn't providing much offensively for the Tigers this season. Look for Goodrum to take more and more starts away from Machado unless the latter begins to go on a tear.