Machado went 2-for-6 with two doubles and three RBI in Friday's 13-inning loss to the Pirates.

Machado batted ninth on Opening Day, but in a game that finished with a 13-10 score, there were plenty of opportunities for him with runners on base. Machado has a path to regular playing time this season after backing up Ian Kinsler the past few seasons, though his low spot in the batting order and career .603 OPS should temper expectations moving forward.