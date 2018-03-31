Tigers' Dixon Machado: Plates three in opener
Machado went 2-for-6 with two doubles and three RBI in Friday's 13-inning loss to the Pirates.
Machado batted ninth on Opening Day, but in a game that finished with a 13-10 score, there were plenty of opportunities for him with runners on base. Machado has a path to regular playing time this season after backing up Ian Kinsler the past few seasons, though his low spot in the batting order and career .603 OPS should temper expectations moving forward.
More News
-
Tigers' Dixon Machado: Playing well this spring•
-
Tigers' Dixon Machado: Likely to hit ninth•
-
Tigers' Dixon Machado: Has clear path to second base job, for now•
-
Tigers' Dixon Machado: Activated from paternity list•
-
Tigers' Dixon Machado: Placed on paternity list•
-
Tigers' Dixon Machado: Collects two hits Saturday•
-
Ranking the five newest closers
Over the last few days, Fantasy owners have been subjected to a deluge of last-minute closer...
-
Early season hot takes (or not)
Some noteworthy things happened on opening day, just like on every other day of the baseball...
-
Waivers: Jose Martinez top option
Heath Cummings takes a look at Opening Day and who you need to look at on the waiver wire.
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 2
Which bats are worth using off the waiver wire in Week 2? Scott White gives you his favori...
-
Week 2 two-start pitcher rankings
A full-length second week introduces two-start pitchers to the equation. Our Scott White ranks...
-
Podcast: Players to keep an eye on
Looking to do some scouting? We’ll tell you which players to keep an eye on in the first few...