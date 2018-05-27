Machado will start at second base and bat ninth Sunday against the White Sox, Evan Woodbery of MLive.com reports.

Machado, who has produced a weak .541 OPS across 173 plate appearances this season, was on the bench for the first two games of the series while he worked on some mechanical adjustments with his swing under the watchful eye of the Detroit coaching staff. The 26-year-old acknowledged that those adjustments are still a work in progress, so it would likely be unwise to anticipate a major leap forward in his performance in his return to the lineup. If Machado doesn't turn things around quickly, however, he could surrender his everyday role at the keystone to Niko Goodrum or may even get optioned to Triple-A Toledo.