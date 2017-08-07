Tigers' Dixon Machado: Starts again Monday
Machado will start at shortstop and bat eighth Monday against the Pirates.
Machado will pick up a second straight start at shortstop with Jose Iglesias (personal) away from the team following a death in the family. It's unclear when Iglesias will be reinstated from the bereavement list, so Machado could be in store for a few more starts during the series with Pittsburgh.
