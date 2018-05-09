Tigers' Dixon Machado: Stationed on bench Wednesday
Machado is not in the lineup against the Rangers on Wednesday.
Machado will head to the bench following 14 straight starts while hitting .208 with one RBI during that span. In his place, Pete Kozma will start at second base and bat ninth.
