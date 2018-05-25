Tigers' Dixon Machado: Takes seat Friday
Machado is not in Friday's starting lineup against the White Sox.
Niko Goodrum has been penciled into the lineup at second base and he'll hit fifth in Machado's stead. The 26-year-old is hitting just .206 with one home run and 15 RBI through 47 games this season.
