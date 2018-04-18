Machado went 2-for-4 with a solo home run in Wednesday's 6-5 win over the Orioles.

He was the unlikely hero in this one, leading off the bottom of the ninth with a walkoff shot -- just the second homer of his career. Machado's .236/.263/.418 slash line is actually a mild improvement on his career numbers, so while he should continue to see regular playing time at the keystone, his fantasy ceiling is decidedly limited.

