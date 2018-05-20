Tigers' Dixon Machado: Withheld from lineup Sunday
Machado is not in the lineup Sunday against the Mariners.
Machado has gone hitless in his last three starts and will make his way to the bench for Sunday's series finale. Niko Goodrum will start at second base and bat fifth in his stead.
