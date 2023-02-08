Peters agreed to a minor-league contract with the Tigers on Wednesday, Evan Woodbery of MLive.com reports.
Peters played 85 games with the Lotte Giants of the Korea Baseball Organization in 2022, struggling to a .228/.299/.402 slash line before being released in July. He finished the season in the Nationals' system, posting a .455 OPS in 51 plate appearances over 13 games with Triple-A Rochester. Once an intriguing prospect, the 27-year-old will provide Detroit with some outfield depth in the minors and is likely to open 2023 with Triple-A Toledo.