Ficociello was placed on the disabled list Thursday with an oblique injury, Tom Reisenweber of the Erie Times-News reports.

Ficociello will spend some time on the shelf after compiling a .267/.348/.395 slash line with seven homers and 45 RBI over 70 games at Double-A Erie this season. While the severity of the issue is unknown, he'll likely miss more than the minimum given the location of the injury.