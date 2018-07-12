Tigers' Domonic Ficociello: Moved to DL
Ficociello was placed on the disabled list Thursday with an oblique injury, Tom Reisenweber of the Erie Times-News reports.
Ficociello will spend some time on the shelf after compiling a .267/.348/.395 slash line with seven homers and 45 RBI over 70 games at Double-A Erie this season. While the severity of the issue is unknown, he'll likely miss more than the minimum given the location of the injury.
