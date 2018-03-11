The Tigers reassigned Ficociello to their minor-league camp Sunday.

One of several non-roster players invited to major-league spring training, Ficociello was never viewed as a serious candidate to win a utility role with the big club. After going 2-for-9 at the dish across seven spring appearances, the 25-year-old switch hitter will likely report to Triple-A Toledo to begin the 2018 campaign.

