Tigers' Domonic Ficociello: Reassigned to minors camp
The Tigers reassigned Ficociello to their minor-league camp Sunday.
One of several non-roster players invited to major-league spring training, Ficociello was never viewed as a serious candidate to win a utility role with the big club. After going 2-for-9 at the dish across seven spring appearances, the 25-year-old switch hitter will likely report to Triple-A Toledo to begin the 2018 campaign.
More News
