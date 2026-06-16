Tigers' Drew Anderson: Fans five in short spot start

Anderson allowed one run on two hits and two walks while striking out five batters over 2.2 innings in a no-decision versus Houston on Monday.

Anderson opened what was essentially a bullpen game for the Tigers after Troy Melton was scratched due to a back issue. Anderson gave Detroit 59 pitches, though that got him through only 2.2 frames. The right-hander didn't have his best control, throwing just 34 of those 59 pitches for strikes, but he also logged nine whiffs and held the Astros to a lone run. Anderson will likely return to the bullpen moving forward, as both Casey Mize (adductor) and Justin Verlander (hip) appear to be on the verge of returning from stints on the injured list.