Anderson didn't factor into the decision in Friday's 2-1 loss to the Dodgers, giving up four hits and five walks over 4.2 scoreless innings. He struck out five.

The right-hander left the bump with the Tigers ahead 1-0, but Anderson didn't last long enough to qualify for the win in an inefficient performance -- although his bullpen eventually made that a moot point. Anderson did toss a season-high 89 pitches (54 strikes), and he's reached 70 pitches in four straight starts, posting a 3.37 ERA, 1.45 WHIP and 18:10 K:BB over 18.2 innings. Detroit is currently running a six-man rotation following the promotion of rookie Andrew Sears, and Jack Flaherty (forearm) has begun ramping up in his recovery, so Anderson will need to keep pitching well to hang onto his spot. He lines up to make his next outing on the road next week in Minnesota.