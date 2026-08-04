Tigers' Drew Anderson: Will start Wednesday

Anderson will start Wednesday's game against the Mariners, Chris McCosky of The Detroit News reports.

With Tarik Skubal and Casey Mize shipped out of town at the trade deadline, the Tigers need to fill some rotation spots, and Anderson will begin the transition to starting pitcher. The 32-year-old has pitched almost exclusively out of the bullpen this season, posting a 4.24 ERA, 1.30 WHIP and 78:24 K:BB across 63.2 innings. It's unclear if he'll remain in the rotation once Jack Flaherty (forearm) returns from the injured list.