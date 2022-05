The Tigers optioned Carlton to Triple-A Toledo ahead of the second game of Tuesday's doubleheader with the Twins, Evan Woodbery of MLive.com reports.

Detroit will activate Will Vest (illness) from the COVID-19-related injured list in a corresponding move, adding a fresh arm to the bullpen for the remaining contest of the twin bill. Carlton worked three innings of long relief in the Tigers' 8-2 loss in Game 1, giving up two unearned runs on one hit and no walks while striking out four.