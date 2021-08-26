Hutchison cleared waivers and was outrighted to Triple-A Toledo on Thursday.
Hutchison allowed one unearned run on four hits and a walk while striking out one in 4.1 innings during a no-decision in Toronto on Sunday, but his effective performance wasn't enough to land him another spot on a 40-man roster. He'll head back to Triple-A Toledo, where he has a 3.63 ERA and 1.36 WHIP in 84.1 innings across 17 starts this season.
