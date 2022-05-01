Hutchison tossed 1.1 scoreless innings of relief with two strikeouts in Sunday's loss to the Dodgers.

Hutchison continued his strong start to the season, as he now has a 1.54 ERA and 10 strikeouts across 11.2 innings. The former starter is looking like a solid bullpen find for the Tigers, as he posted a 2.11 ERA across 21.1 innings last year. Hutchison will likely easily surpass his 2021 inning total if he stays healthy, though his fantasy value remains limited due to his lower-leverage role.