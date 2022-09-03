Hutchison yielded four runs (three earned) on six hits and a walk over 5.1 innings against the Royals on Friday. He struck out five and did not factor in the decision.

Hutchison allowed two runs through five innings before Michael Taylor tagged him with a two-run shot in the sixth during Detroit's victory Friday. The veteran righty had allowed two or fewer runs in three straight outings to close out August. He's now sporting a 4.06 ERA with a 53:34 K:BB through 81.2 innings this season. Hutchison is projected to face the Angels on the road next week.