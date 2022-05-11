site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Tigers' Drew Hutchison: DFA'd by Detroit
Hutchison was designated for assignment following Tuesday's doubleheader against the A's.
Hutchison delivered a scoreless frame during Game 1 of the twin bill but will now lose his spot on the 40-man roster. He has a 4.60 ERA, 1.40 WHIP and 15:12 K:BB across 15.2 innings this year.
