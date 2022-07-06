Hutchison (1-4) allowed two runs (one earned) on five hits across five innings to earn the win Tuesday against the Guardians. He had no walks and struck out two.

Hutchison had his contract selected from Triple-A Toledo earlier in the day, and he gave the Tigers a nice start in his first appearance in the majors since June 19. The veteran lowered his ERA to 4.30 and could stick in the rotation moving forward with Rony Garcia (shoulder) hitting the injured list over the weekend. Hutchison is currently slated to start again Sunday against the White Sox.