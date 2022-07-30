Hutchison was removed from Saturday's start against the Blue Jays due to an ankle injury, Cody Stavenhagen of The Athletic reports.

Hutchison was effective to begin Saturday's matchup, allowing just one run on two hits and three walks while striking out three in five innings. However, he was removed after throwing just 68 pitches and had his ankle wrapped after the game. Manager A.J. Hinch didn't sound too concerned about Hutchison's injury, so it's possible that the right-hander is cleared to make his next start. If he's able to pitch, he tentatively lines up to start at home against the Rays on Thursday.