Hutchison (1-5) allowed four runs (two earned) on eight hits and three walks while striking out three over six innings, taking the loss Thursday versus the Rays.

Hutchison suffered an ankle injury in his previous start, but he was able to move past it. He had trouble with Brandon Lowe in this outing, as the Rays' infielder took him deep in the third inning and added an RBI single in the fourth, which was enough to hand Hutchison the loss. The 31-year-old right-hander trimmed his ERA to 4.37 with a 1.44 WHIP and 35:27 K:BB through 55.2 innings in 18 appearances (eight starts) this year. With the Tigers' rotation missing several starters, Hutchison is likely to get another turn next week against the Guardians.