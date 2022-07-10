Hutchison allowed two runs on five hits across six innings but did not factor into the decision in Sunday's loss to the White Sox. He walked one and struck out three.

Hutchison pitched well, but the Tigers mustered just two runs and the White Sox rallied late for a 4-2 win. The righty has logged consecutive encouraging outings, allowing just three earned runs over 11 innings. He only has five strikeouts in that span, however, and his lack of overpowering stuff limits his upside. Hutchison is looking good at the moment either way, and the veteran should stick in the rotation for now. He's slated to start again Friday against the Guardians, which would be his last appearance before the All-Star break.