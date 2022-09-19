Hutchison (2-9) allowed six runs on seven hits and two walks while striking out four in 4.2 innings to take the loss during Sunday's game against the White Sox.

Hutchison allowed just two runs over the first four innings of Sunday's matchup but struggled in the top of the fifth inning. He loaded the bases before giving up a run by walking Gavin Sheets with two outs. He was removed from the game afterward, but Jason Foley gave up a grand slam to the next batter. Hutchison has now given up at least two runs in each of his last five outings, and he's been charged with back-to-back losses. The right-hander tentatively lines up for a rematch with the White Sox on the road Saturday.