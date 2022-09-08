Hutchison allowed two runs on five hits across four innings and did not factor into the decision in Wednesday's game against the Angels. He walked two and struck out three.

Hutchison wasn't particularly efficient, as he needed 84 pitches to last four innings, and that was enough for manager A.J. Hinch. The righty had gone five innings or more in his previous seven appearances. Hutchison still did a decent job of limiting runs in the shorter outing, and the veteran has a solid 3.47 ERA since the beginning of August. He's scheduled to start again Tuesday against a potent Houston offense.