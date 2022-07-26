Hutchison allowed four runs on six hits across 4.1 innings and did not factor into the decision in Monday's 12-4 win over the Padres. He walked two and struck out four.

The Tigers scored plenty of runs, but Hutchison didn't stick around long enough to qualify for the win. He was making his first start in 10 days due to the All-Star break, so the Tigers decided to give the righty the hook after 80 pitches. Hutchison hasn't been overly impressive with a 4.84 ERA and 1.43 WHIP across 44.2 innings this season, but Detroit doesn't have a ton of other healthy rotation options at the moment, so he should stick around for now. Hutchison is slated to start again Saturday against the Blue Jays, who he made his MLB debut with back in 2012.