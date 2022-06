Hutchison (0-4) allowed two runs on five hits across four innings to take the loss Tuesday against the White Sox. He walked two and struck out one.

Making his first start of the season, Hutchison wasn't dominant, though he did enough to keep his team in the game through four innings. The righty lowered his ERA to 4.58, and with the Tigers missing so many starters right now, he could stick in the rotation for a little bit. Hutchison is currently lined up to start again Sunday against the Rangers.