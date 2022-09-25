Hutchison (3-9) earned the win against the White Sox on Saturday, allowing two runs on four hits and two walks while striking out one batter over five innings.

Hutchison was far from dominant in the start -- he induced only six swinging strikes and fanned just one batter -- but he hung around long enough to earn his first victory in September. The right-hander gave up a pair of solo homers and a double among the four hits he allowed, yet he held Chicago to just two runs. Hutchison has struggled with a 4.54 ERA and 1.46 WHIP over 101 innings this season, and his 14.7 percent strikeout rate ranks in the bottom five percent leaguewide.