Hutchison is listed as the Tigers' scheduled starting pitcher for Sunday's home game against the Rangers, Evan Woodbery of MLive.com reports.

Hutchison entered the rotation Tuesday as a replacement for Elvin Rodriguez, who was demoted to Triple-A Toledo. The veteran right-hander wasn't overly impressive in a losing effort against the White Sox -- he gave up two earned runs on five hits and two walks while striking out one over four innings -- but the Tigers' lack of healthy alternatives will allow Hutchison to make at least one more turn through the rotation. Hutchison will be in danger of losing out on a starting role as soon as one of Michael Pineda (finger), Matt Manning (biceps) or Eduardo Rodriguez (personal) is activated.