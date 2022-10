Hutchison was designated for assignment by the Tigers on Tuesday, Cody Stavenhagen of The Athletic reports.

After turning in one of the better campaigns of his career in 2022 -- a 4.53 ERA and 1.48 WHIP -- Hutchison finds himself on waivers nonetheless. The decision to DFA him comes after the Tigers claimed Jermaine Palacios off waivers from Minnesota. Should Hutchison clear waivers, it's possible he may elect to test the free-agent market this offseason and sign elsewhere.