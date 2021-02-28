site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Tigers' Drew Hutchison: Signs with Tigers
RotoWire Staff
Feb 28, 2021
Hutchison signed a minor-league contract with the Tigers on Sunday.
Hutchison pitched at the Triple-A level in 2019, posting a 5.82 ERA and 1.49 WHIP over 25 appearances (23 starts). After playing in the American Association last year, he'll likely serve as organizational depth for the Tigers in 2021.
