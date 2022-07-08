Hutchison is slated to start Sunday's series finale with the White Sox in Chicago, Evan Petzold of the Detroit Free Press reports.

Currently in the midst of his third stint of the campaign with the big club, Hutchison will receive a second turn through the rotation this week after he made his third start of the season with Detroit on Tuesday. He claimed his first win in the Tigers' 11-4 victory over the Guardians, working five innings and striking out two while allowing two runs (one earned) on five hits and no walks. Hutchison should stick in the rotation through the All-Star break, though he'll be at risk of losing his spot as soon as the Tigers get any of their missing starting pitchers back from the injured list.