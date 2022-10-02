Hutchison gave up two earned runs on seven hits and two walks while striking out five over 4.1 innings in a 3-2 victory over the Twins on Saturday. He did not factor into the decision.

Hutchison threw 103 pitches in his 18th and final start of the year but could not make it out of the fifth inning. The 32-year-old right-hander had a rough end to his season, posting a poor 6.20 ERA in five September starts leading up to this matchup with the Tigers. Hutchison logged 105.1 innings in 2022, the most in any season since he was a starter in Toronto in 2015. He finishes the year with a 4.53 ERA, 1.48 WHIP and Baseball-Reference WAR of exactly 0.0.