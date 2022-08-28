Hutchison (2-7) earned the victory Sunday in Texas, striking out three in 5.1 innings while allowing two runs on four hits and three walks.

Hutchison cruised through the first five innings Sunday, scattering two hits and two walks while holding the Rangers scoreless. After retiring the first batter in the sixth, he allowed back-to-back homers to Corey Seager and Nathaniel Lowe and then walked a batter before being removed. It was his second win of the season and first since July 5. Over his last 10 starts, the 32-year-old has posted a 3.63 ERA, 1.43 WHIP and 31:18 K:BB in 51 innings. His next start will likely be next weekend against Kansas City.