Hutchison (2-8) took the loss Tuesday against Houston, allowing four runs on nine hits while striking out two in 5.1 innings.

Hutchison allowed homers to Yordan Alvarez and Kyle Tucker as Houston scored four times in the first three innings. Four of the nine hits Hutchison allowed went for extra bases. He's allowed six homers in his last four starts, spanning 20.1 innings. Left-handed hitters have given him the most trouble this season and have compiled a .288/.352/.515 slash line with nine homers in 179 plate appearances against the southpaw.