Hutchison (1-6) allowed three runs on eight hits across five innings to take the loss Wednesday against the Guardians. He walked one and struck out three.

Hutchison allowed three runs across the first two innings but then settled down to fire three scoreless frames before exiting. However, the Tigers mustered only two runs against Cleveland starter Aaron Civale and six relievers. Hutchison has pitched decently with a 4.45 ERA, though his record reflects the small margin of error any Detroit pitcher has right now with a struggling offense behind them. The veteran righty is scheduled to take the hill again Monday against this same Cleveland squad.