Hutchison (0-3) allowed four runs on two hits across two innings to take the loss Sunday against the Astros. He walked two and struck out four.

Outside of the strikeouts, it was a poor outing for Hutchison, who has allowed six earned runs across his last two appearances (three innings pitched). The righty has seen his ERA climb from 1.54 to 4.91 as a result. Considering the 31-year-old has a career 4.97 ERA, it's not too surprising to see his early-season success come to an end. Hutchison shouldn't have a ton of fantasy value the rest of the way.