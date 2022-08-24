Hutchison (1-7) allowed just one run on four hits across five innings but took the loss Tuesday against the Giants. He walked two and struck out three.

Hutchison pitched well, but he left the game with the Tigers trailing 1-0 against San Francisco ace Carlos Rodon, and then Daniel Norris allowed two more runs to score as the Giants would go on to win 3-1. Hutchison has allowed one run in his last two outings, though neither resulted in a win, and the righty is in fact winless since July 5. He's pitched decently with a 4.06 ERA this season, but Detroit's offense isn't doing any favors to the pitching staff. Hutchison will look to end his winless streak in his next scheduled start Sunday against the Rangers.