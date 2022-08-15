Hutchison allowed one run on seven hits and one walk while striking out four over 5.1 innings in Game 1 of Monday's doubleheader against the Guardians. He didn't factor into the decision.

Hutchison dealt with plenty of traffic on the bases, but he tossed four scoreless frames to begin his start before allowing an RBI single in the bottom of the fifth. The right-hander had suffered two consecutive losses entering Monday's start, but he's been keeping his team in the game of late, surrendering three or fewer runs in four straight outings, which Monday's appearance.