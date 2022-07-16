Hutchison allowed four runs on six hits and two walks over five innings in Friday's loss to Cleveland. He struck out three and did not factor in the decision.

Hutchison got off to a rough start by coughing up three runs in the first inning Friday. He tossed a pair of shutout frames before Cleveland tacked on another run in the fourth. It was his first time allowing more than three runs in an outing since May 8, raising his season ERA to 4.46 in the process. In five starts this year, Hutchison is 1-1 with a 4.38 ERA through 24.2 innings.